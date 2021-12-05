KODAK film and photo scanners now up to 20% off starting at $28, today only

-
AmazonKodak
Save 20% From $28

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 20% off a selection of KODAK film scanners starting at $28 shipped. Amongst all of the savings, our top pick is the KODAK Mini Digital Film & Slide Scanner at $103.99. Normally fetching $130, youâ€™re looking at the first notable discount of the year alongside the second-best price to date. Sporting a 2.4-inch LCD display for monitoring the scanned photos in real time, this converter can handle everything 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Film Negatives and Slides. Itâ€™ll convert them to 22MP JPEG images, allowing you to turn that old collection of physical photos taking up space into a preserved library. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isnâ€™t quite what will do the trick for your preservation needs, Amazon is also discounting a collection of other KODAK scanners to make sure those precious photos arenâ€™t lost to time. Including both more affordable and higher-end solutions, youâ€™ll want to shop all of the price cuts right here.

Those who are looking for a new way to peruse those archived photos, weâ€™re still tracking a chance to save on 11-inch M1 iPad Pros. Delivering Black Friday-worthy pricing, youâ€™ll be able to save as much as $250 on various models starting at $749.

KODAK Mini Digital Film & Slide Scanner features:

All-in-One Device Lets You Scan, View, Edit, Convert & Save Old 135, 126, 110, Super 8 & Monochrome Negatives & Slides; Turn Your Old Pictures Into Sharp, Clear, Detailed Color or Black & White JPEG Files. Enjoy Maximum Compatibility & Ease of Conversion w/ a Variety of Adapters Designed for Fast, Continuous Loading; Improve Quality Up to 14/22MP w/ Adjustable Brightness, Color & Reverse/Flip

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areasâ€¦

Kodak

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon Kindle eBooks now up to 80% off in this 1-day sa...
[Update: Day 5] Count down to the holidays with LEGOâÂ€...
Save up to 40% on Osmo iPad and Amazon Fire learning ki...
Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, A...
Snag this hydration running belt with water bottles, an...
Gift Segwayâ€™s futuristic Electric Roller Skates t...
New Amazon low strikes Echelonâ€™s EX3 Smart Connec...
Goveeâ€™s Bluetooth meat thermometer sale kicks off...
Show More Comments