KODAK film and photo scanners now up to 20% off starting at $28, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 20% off a selection of KODAK film scanners starting at $28 shipped. Amongst all of the savings, our top pick is the KODAK Mini Digital Film & Slide Scanner at $103.99. Normally fetching $130, youâ€™re looking at the first notable discount of the year alongside the second-best price to date. Sporting a 2.4-inch LCD display for monitoring the scanned photos in real time, this converter can handle everything 35mm, 126, 110, Super 8 & 8mm Film Negatives and Slides. Itâ€™ll convert them to 22MP JPEG images, allowing you to turn that old collection of physical photos taking up space into a preserved library. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isnâ€™t quite what will do the trick for your preservation needs, Amazon is also discounting a collection of other KODAK scanners to make sure those precious photos arenâ€™t lost to time. Including both more affordable and higher-end solutions, youâ€™ll want to shop all of the price cuts right here.

Those who are looking for a new way to peruse those archived photos, weâ€™re still tracking a chance to save on 11-inch M1 iPad Pros. Delivering Black Friday-worthy pricing, youâ€™ll be able to save as much as $250 on various models starting at $749.

KODAK Mini Digital Film & Slide Scanner features:

All-in-One Device Lets You Scan, View, Edit, Convert & Save Old 135, 126, 110, Super 8 & Monochrome Negatives & Slides; Turn Your Old Pictures Into Sharp, Clear, Detailed Color or Black & White JPEG Files. Enjoy Maximum Compatibility & Ease of Conversion w/ a Variety of Adapters Designed for Fast, Continuous Loading; Improve Quality Up to 14/22MP w/ Adjustable Brightness, Color & Reverse/Flip

