Save up to 40% on Osmo iPad and Amazon Fire learning kits starting at $32

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is takingÂ up toÂ 40% offÂ Osmo Learning sets and technology toys starting at $32. Everything in todayâ€™s sale ships free, as well. Our top pick is theÂ Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad atÂ $96.69. Usually selling for $135, youâ€™re looking at 28% in savings with todayâ€™s offer marking a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. This iPad-centered learning experience has your little one play through seven different included games involving shapes, problem solving, early physics, and much more. The Osmo Base positions your iPad to provide a digital interface that pairs withÂ Tangram pieces as well as number and word tiles.Â Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop through the rest of todayâ€™s sale right here for other ways to get in on the educational action. There are quite a collection of other STEAM sets from Osmo, delivering activities for even younger kids than the lead deal and much more. Not to mention, pricing starts at $32, as well.

Though ifÂ LEGOÂ seems like it would be a better bet for putting under the tree, weâ€™re tracking some notable discounts on some of the more collectible sets out right now. Ranging fromÂ LEGOâ€™s 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 atÂ $165Â to various Technic recreations of iconic cars and vehicles, youâ€™ll want to dive into all of the discountsÂ right here.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit features:

Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a childâ€™s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!