Save up to 40% on Osmo iPad and Amazon Fire learning kits starting at $32

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is taking up to 40% off Osmo Learning sets and technology toys starting at $32. Everything in today’s sale ships free, as well. Our top pick is the Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad at $96.69. Usually selling for $135, you’re looking at 28% in savings with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. This iPad-centered learning experience has your little one play through seven different included games involving shapes, problem solving, early physics, and much more. The Osmo Base positions your iPad to provide a digital interface that pairs with Tangram pieces as well as number and word tiles. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop through the rest of today’s sale right here for other ways to get in on the educational action. There are quite a collection of other STEAM sets from Osmo, delivering activities for even younger kids than the lead deal and much more. Not to mention, pricing starts at $32, as well.

Though if LEGO seems like it would be a better bet for putting under the tree, we’re tracking some notable discounts on some of the more collectible sets out right now. Ranging from LEGO’s 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 at $165 to various Technic recreations of iconic cars and vehicles, you’ll want to dive into all of the discounts right here.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit features:

Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a child’s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

