Save up to 40% on Osmo iPad and Amazon Fire learning kits starting at $32

-
AmazonToys & HobbiesOsmo
Save 40% From $32

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is takingÂ up toÂ 40% offÂ Osmo Learning sets and technology toys starting at $32. Everything in todayâ€™s sale ships free, as well. Our top pick is theÂ Osmo Genius Starter Kit for iPad atÂ $96.69. Usually selling for $135, youâ€™re looking at 28% in savings with todayâ€™s offer marking a new all-time low at $1 under our previous mention. This iPad-centered learning experience has your little one play through seven different included games involving shapes, problem solving, early physics, and much more. The Osmo Base positions your iPad to provide a digital interface that pairs withÂ Tangram pieces as well as number and word tiles.Â Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop through the rest of todayâ€™s sale right here for other ways to get in on the educational action. There are quite a collection of other STEAM sets from Osmo, delivering activities for even younger kids than the lead deal and much more. Not to mention, pricing starts at $32, as well.

Though ifÂ LEGOÂ seems like it would be a better bet for putting under the tree, weâ€™re tracking some notable discounts on some of the more collectible sets out right now. Ranging fromÂ LEGOâ€™s 2,300-piece Ghostbusters ECTO-1 atÂ $165Â to various Technic recreations of iconic cars and vehicles, youâ€™ll want to dive into all of the discountsÂ right here.

Osmo Genius Starter Kit features:

Fun-filled & award winning learning games. Children interact with actual hand held pieces & an iPad, bringing a childâ€™s game pieces & actions to life (No WiFi necessary for game play). An Osmo Base is included, an iPad is not included, both are required for game play.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areasâ€¦

Toys & Hobbies

Osmo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Osmoâ€™s Genius Starter Kit for iPad teaches your k...
Nature Power 440W solar panel with 750W inverter and 30...
GOLABSâ€™ $190 power station delivers 60W & 30W US...
Cyber Monday 2021 Deal Hub: Save on Apple, Google, TVs,...
Amazon Kindle eBooks now up to 80% off in this 1-day sa...
KODAK film and photo scanners now up to 20% off startin...
[Update: Day 5] Count down to the holidays with LEGOâÂ€...
Best of 9to5Toys: 11-inch M1 iPad Pro up to $250 off, A...
Show More Comments