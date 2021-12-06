JBL Xtreme 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker returns to low at $200 (Refurb, Orig. $380)

Today only, Woot is offering the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 Prime shipped in refurbished condition. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $380, and still going for as much direct at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. This speaker features two JBL bass radiators and four drives that “effortlessly delivers dynamic, immersive sound with deep bass and plenty of detail.” The built-in battery offers 15 hours of playback on a single charge, meaning it can last all day and even into the night before it’s time to plug back in. An IP67 water-resistance rating is also in tow meaning it’s fully dustproof and waterproof for anything life throws at you. Ships with a 1-year warranty. You can take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage then head below for more.

On a tighter budget? The OontZ Angle 3 is a great alternative. Currently available on Amazon for $28, this speaker is bound to save you quite a bit over the Xtreme 3 above. While it’s not quite as large as JBL’s speaker, you’ll find a 14 hour runtime here and IPX4 water-resistance for an all around solid experience for the price.

If you’re planning to take this speaker on vacation with you, be sure to pick up the DJI Pocket 2 as well. We found a bundle on sale for $330 earlier today, which is $101 off from its normal going rate. Delivering 4K video and 64MP photo capturing capabilities to your pocket, the lens and sensor are housed in a 3-axis gimbal for buttery-smooth footage, making it great for recording holiday memories with the family this year.

More on the JBL Xtreme 3 Speaker:

POWERFUL JBL ORIGINAL PRO SOUND: Four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators effortlessly deliver dynamic, immersive sound with deep bass and plenty of detail. You’ll get lost in the music wherever you are.

PORTABLE DESIGN: The included carrying strap with built-in bottle opener makes it easy to bring your speaker wherever you go.

15 HOURS OF PLAYTIME: The fun doesn’t have to stop. Packed with an incredible 15 hours of battery life, JBL Xtreme 3 lets you party all day and into the night.

