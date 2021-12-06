LEGO’s new 3,000-piece Boutique Hotel celebrates 15 years of Modular buildings

Each December, the LEGO Group unveils a new addition to its long-running Modular City building theme. Today, we’re finally getting a first official look at what next year’s entry to the collection will look like. Celebrating 15 years of sets from the lineup, the upcoming LEGO Boutique Hotel Modular arrives with over 3,000 pieces while assembling a vibrant build that pays homage to the past decade and a half of kits.

LEGO launches new Boutique Hotel set

Arriving as the latest LEGO Modular building, 2022 will see the debut of a new Boutique Hotel. This time around, everything rests on a 32 x 32-stud baseplate and assembles a three-story hotel. The entire thing stacks up to 3,066 pieces and is furnished inside and out with the kind of detail that we’ve come to expect from the theme, with plenty of unique building techniques and part usages sprinkled throughout.

Spread throughout five different sections, you’ll find various features such as guest rooms, a penthouse suite, a lobby, and a terrace. On the left-hand side there’s an art gallery that is complemented by all of the other unique elements throughout the set.

The Boutique Hotel will also pair with the rest of your Modular kits, with a sidewalk in front to create a bustling city. It’s uniquely a corner building, which gives you some added variety in setting up a layout with multiple of these sets. You’re also getting seven minifigures to properly staff the Boutique Hotel, including a bellhop, receptionist, coffee vendor, and guests and other staff.

Today’s announcement of the Boutique Hotel is also in celebration of next year’s 15th anniversary of the LEGO Modular collection. Builders have been able to assemble everything from bookstores and garages to dinners, banks, and restaurants over the years.

January 1 launch

Joining the rest of the LEGO 2022 collection come next year, the new Boutique Hotel will be available for purchase from January 1. Fitting for the steeper part count, this one arrives with a $199.99 price tag. That’s in line with all of the other LEGO Modular buildings from the past as well.

After this year’s lackluster Police Headquarters, it’s great to see the LEGO Group deliver a notable addition to the Modular collection for 2022. I love just how unique it looks compared to anything we’ve seen from the lineup in the past, which is especially fitting for the LEGO Modular lineup’s 15th anniversary.









In the meantime, check out some of the existing sets in the collection. Some are slated to retire by the end of the year, too. So if picking up the hotel next year will be the start of your own LEGO city layout, you might as well grab some of the older ones before it’s too late.

