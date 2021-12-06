This leather Apple Watch band makes for a notable stocking stuffer at just $9.50

Marge Plus (98% positive all-time feedback from 2,300+) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch Band for $9.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically selling for $11, you’re looking at the lowest price in several months alongside marking the second-best discount of the year. Designed to work with all three of Apple’s larger wearable sizes, this band is compatible with 42/44/45mm Apple Watch models. Perfect for classing up the look of your device compared to the silicone style you’ve been rocking, this would also make a great stocking stuffer for someone on your list. It features a genuine leather build alongside stainless steel lugs for a sophisticated look. Head below for more.

If the featured deal isn’t quite what you’re looking for, be sure to swing by our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. Our guide is full of various offerings starting at $5, delivering some lower-cost options to deck out your Apple Watch with. And with plenty of different styles, there’s sure to be an option that fits in with your wardrobe.

For those who are just now looking to get in on the action of a newer Apple Watch Series 7, be it as an upgrade from an older model or just for the first time, we have you covered with a notable discount. Right now at Amazon, you can save on a variety of styles with prices starting at $379. Across the lineup, you’ll find the best prices yet on both sizes of wearable alongside different colors and more.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

100% Genuine leather band – Premium soft top genuine leather with fashionable craftsmanship, new stylish design, comes with stainless steel polished silver-colored classic Buckle, anti-slip & sweat-absorbent. Our warranty time is longer than others as our quality is guaranteed, unconditionally refund or resend with any quality problems, life time friendly customer service, ONLY offered by Marge Plus store.

