Score APC’s 12-Outlet Surge Protector at $14 Prime shipped (New low, 35% off)

Amazon is offering the APC 12-Outlet Surge Protector for $14.20 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically priced at $22, today’s deal takes 35% off and newly marks the lowest offer we have tracked. If you’re like me, there’s a good chance you often feel like the number of outlets at your disposal is never quite enough. Thankfully, today’s offer can help you affordably remedy that situation while also adding some surge protection into the mix. This power strip turns a single outlet into 12, a feat that will significantly increase the amount of energy at your fingertips. This APC-made solution boasts 2160 Joules of surge protection as well, helping keep your devices protected from storms and the like.

If a basic power strip will do the trick, this GE offering has you covered for under $10 Prime shipped. You’ll forfeit surge protection and several outlets but there are still six AC ports at your disposal. If nothing else, the price of this alternate item should drive home just how good of a value the deal above actually is.

For those of you that grabbed the deal above for your desk, you may want to keep the ball rolling with SteelSeries’ Rival 3 Wireless Gaming Mouse. It’s fallen to under $25 Prime shipped, making this an excellent time to strike. Drop by our PC gaming and Mac accessory guides to find more deals like this.

APC 12-Outlet Surge Protector features:

2160 Joules surge protector

12 outlet surge protector power strip

6 foot power cord with flat end 90 degree space saving plug

Lifetime warranty and $150,000 connected equipment protection policy

