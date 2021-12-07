Ride all winter with BalanceFrom’s Bike Trainer Stand at $35 (Matching low, Reg. up to $75)

Amazon is once again offering the BalanceFrom Bike Trainer Exercise Stand for $34.99 shipped. This model started life at $100 and was still as much at the top of the year before it started to slide down in price between $55 or $70 or so over the last few months. We spotted it down at the $35 Amazon all-time low in October and it has now dropped back down to match the lowest we have tracked. It is currently fetching over $75 via Walmart, for comparison. Designed to allow folks to ride a traditional outdoor bike all winter long indoors, it simulates that “real cycling feel” with a 330-pound max load and eight levels of magnetic resistance. With everything needed included in the package, it is compatible with “any road or mountain bike with a 26- to 28-inch or 700C wheel,” alongside rubber feet to protect your flooring. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

A great add-on to any bike gift this year, or just a useful way to leverage your savings here is with this 16-in-1 Bicycle Multi-Tool and Repair Kit for $9 Prime shipped (or less when you clip the on-page coupon). It includes a host of tools that are great for bike repairs, replacing a tire in a pinch and much more, not to mention a great great stocking stuffer for just about any avid cyclist.

Speaking of bike deals, if you prefer to go with a separate stationary option for the winter, it doesn’t get much more affordable than the offer we spotted on Songmics’ Folding Exercise Bike. Now at a new all-time low of $66.50, you can get all of the details on this offer right here. Just make sure you swing by our Green deals roundup for some fantastic pricing on electric bikes and more while you’re at it.

More on the BalanceFrom Bike Trainer Exercise Stand:

Works on any surface: Simulates real cycling feel, rubber feet will prevent scratching wood floor. Built with a wide base and low stance for unshakable balance. Max load 330 lbs.

Easy to install and release: Install process is easy. Quick release clamp helps clamps your rear wheel tightly. It also helps to take the bike down much easier than other bike trainers

8 resistance settings: 8 levels, magnetic resistances meet your specific needs about resistance & speed; handle bar mounted resistance controller easily lets you adjust resistance

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!