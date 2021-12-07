Today’s best game deals: Stardew Valley $26 or less, Sonic Mania $10, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering a rare deal on Stardew Valley for Nintendo Switch at $25.99 with free shipping on orders over $35 or free in-store pickup where available. Regularly $35 in physical form, it has never dropped below $29 at Amazon and is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked for your Switch collection. If you would prefer to score the digital version for your Switch setup, it can be had for $15 right here. Alongside full multiplayer action, this brilliant RPG-meets-farm sim is a wonderful experience for just about any fan of the genre. “Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Sonic Mania, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Mega Man Collection, PAC-MAN 256, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Resident Evil Village, and much more.
Best Cyber Week game deals:
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man Collection 1 & 2 Xbox $15 (Reg. $30)
- PAC-MAN 256 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- NAMCO MUSEUM Xbox $5 (Reg. $20)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy $10 (Reg. $20)
- Resident Evil Village on all platforms $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Tekken 7 $15 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $25 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Destroy All Humans! $16 (Reg. $20+)
- Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Journey PSN $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Or $6 with PS Plus
- And Collector’s Edition Bundle from $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- God of War on PS4 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Or $10 via PSN
- NBA 2K22 $26 (Reg. $60)
- Also matched at GameStop
- Sonic Colors Ultimate from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $60)
- And on PS5 for $50 (Reg. $70)
- Gears Tactics $5 (Reg. $40)
- Gears 5 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $10 (Reg. $30)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition $35 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Demon’s Souls $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
- Just Dance 2022 $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Part II $20 (Reg. $40)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $30 (Reg. $60)
- PGA TOUR 2K21 from $14 (Reg. $20+)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
