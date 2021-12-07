Today’s best game deals: Stardew Valley $26 or less, Sonic Mania $10, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering a rare deal on Stardew Valley for Nintendo Switch at $25.99 with free shipping on orders over $35 or free in-store pickup where available. Regularly $35 in physical form, it has never dropped below $29 at Amazon and is now at one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked for your Switch collection. If you would prefer to score the digital version for your Switch setup, it can be had for $15 right here. Alongside full multiplayer action, this brilliant RPG-meets-farm sim is a wonderful experience for just about any fan of the genre. “Armed with hand-me-down tools and a few coins, you set out to begin your new life. Can you learn to live off the land and turn these overgrown fields into a thriving home? It won’t be easy.” Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Sonic Mania, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Mega Man Collection, PAC-MAN 256, Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle, Resident Evil Village, and much more.

Best Cyber Week game deals:

Pre-orders:

