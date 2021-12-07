IK AXE I/O USB guitar and mic audio interface returns to all-time low at $200 ($50 off) + more

-
Amazonmac accessoriesIK Multimedia
Rare deal $200
AXE I/O SOLO hero

As part of its ongoing holiday musical instrument and production deals, Amazon just launched a Lighting deal on the IK Multimedia AXE I/O SOLO portable 2-in 3-out USB Audio Interface at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is $50 off, matching the lowest price we have tracked, and a rare deal we have only tracked a couple times since release. A wonderful option for guitar players, this interface will also support your XLR mic, works with both Mac and PC setups, and includes a host of interesting features like a massive collection of amp emulators, pickup control, and pre-amp options unique to this box. The 24-bit/192kHz recording resolutions are also joined by a a pair of guitar inputs and a combo jack for mics, synths, and more. Learn more in our breakdown of the feature set right here and head below for additional music production deals. 

You’ll find a host of notable and ongoing music production Black Friday deals listed below that will make for a great add-on to today’s lead offer, or just as more affordable gift options at some of the best prices of the year:

MIDI keyboards and controllers:

Microphones:

More on the IK Multimedia AXE I/O SOLO:

  • 2-in / 3-out USB audio interface
  • ACTIVE/PASSIVE pick-up selector
  • PURE and JFET input stages
  • Z-TONE impedance-adapting circuit
  • Amp Out with ground loop interrupter.High-resolution, Class A mic preamp.24-bit, 192 kHz sound quality.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
IK Multimedia

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Behringer’s UM2 USB Audio Interface hits doorbust...
Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac undercuts Black Friday fo...
Mackie studio monitors, Bluetooth desktop speakers, mor...
Fender Play online guitar lessons 50% off + FREE 3-mont...
Jetson’s Eric electric scooter makes around town ride...
Clean outdoor messes with Greenworks electric pressure ...
Save $80 on ROCKPALS 120W solar panel with 18W USB-C, m...
This 296Wh portable power station has 60W USB-C, dual 1...
Show More Comments