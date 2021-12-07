IK AXE I/O USB guitar and mic audio interface returns to all-time low at $200 ($50 off) + more

As part of its ongoing holiday musical instrument and production deals, Amazon just launched a Lighting deal on the IK Multimedia AXE I/O SOLO portable 2-in 3-out USB Audio Interface at $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is $50 off, matching the lowest price we have tracked, and a rare deal we have only tracked a couple times since release. A wonderful option for guitar players, this interface will also support your XLR mic, works with both Mac and PC setups, and includes a host of interesting features like a massive collection of amp emulators, pickup control, and pre-amp options unique to this box. The 24-bit/192kHz recording resolutions are also joined by a a pair of guitar inputs and a combo jack for mics, synths, and more. Learn more in our breakdown of the feature set right here and head below for additional music production deals.

More on the IK Multimedia AXE I/O SOLO:

2-in / 3-out USB audio interface

ACTIVE/PASSIVE pick-up selector

PURE and JFET input stages

Z-TONE impedance-adapting circuit

Amp Out with ground loop interrupter.High-resolution, Class A mic preamp.24-bit, 192 kHz sound quality.

