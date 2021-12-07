iPhone 12 mini sees $209 discount in cert. refurb sale at $490, more from $116

Today only, Woot is now discounting a selection of certified refurbished previous-generation iPhone models starting at $115.99. Shipping is free for Prime members across the board, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Our top pick is the unlocked iPhone 12 mini 64GB for $489.99. Normally fetching $699, you’re looking at the best we’ve seen yet for an unlocked model at $209 off and $90 below our previous mention.

Delivering the most compact of Apple’s now previous-generation smartphone lineup, iPhone 12 mini arrives with much of the same nostalgic, squared-off form-factor as you’ll find on the other handsets, just with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Available in several colors, each one is protected with a Ceramic Shield glass that rounds out the package alongside an A14 Bionic chip, Face ID, and 2-sensor camera array. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

To go alongside your new iPhone 12 mini, we’re thankfully still seeing a collection of price cuts on official cases. Ranging from Apple’s MagSafe clear cases to silicone offerings and even leather styles, you’ll be able to save as much as 59% across the brand’s first-party covers. And with prices starting at $20, there’s a quite a few offerings to choose from.

Otherwise, make sure you go check out all of the other discounted iPhones in today’s sale at Woot. You’ll find some much more affordable unlocked offerings for getting some younger family members their first handset for the holidays with prices starting at $116.

Apple iPhone 12 mini features:

iPhone 12 mini packs big features in a 5.4-inch design. 5G to download movies on the fly and stream high-quality video. A beautifully bright and compact Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision HDR video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. It’s big news for mini.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!