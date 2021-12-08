Dragon Touch Digital Wireless Picture Frame drops to $104 (Reg. $130) + more up to 40% off

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, DragonTouch-Direct (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 40% off its smart touch digital picture frames. You can score the 10-inch Dragon Touch Digital Wi-Fi Picture Frame for $103.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is 20% off the going rate, the best price we have tracked all year outside of a brief offer this past summer, and the lowest listing we can find. It currently fetches $120 at Walmart. Alongside the 16GB of built-in storage, this model can display your family memories in either portrait or landscape mode with auto rotate functionality so everything always looks its best. The 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 display can also be updated wirelessly using the iOS/Android app, or even email, alongside sleep mode to preserve energy with a “user-friendly” touchscreen interface for the on-board controls. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,700 Dragon Touch customers. More details below.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Aluratek 8-inch Distressed Wood Digital Photo Frame at $55 shipped. While you’re forgoing the wireless connectivity here and must use a USB drive or SD card to add new content, it is a far more affordable proposition at $44 less than today’s lead deal.

But if you’re looking to take it up a notch, today’s Gold Box Amazon sale also features the higher-end Dragon Touch model with 2K resolutions, built-in light sensor adjustments, and video playback as well. Check out everything on sale today right here.

Or forget all fo that and just grab a giant 65-inch 4K Samsung smart TV while they are starting from $498 shipped.

STAY TOGETHER WITH FAMILIY: This Wi-Fi cloud photo frame can quickly update your life moments with your loved ones wherever you are. It helps to stay close to your family members, it is a perfect gift for the elder to feel connected with the young generation.

INSTANT WIRELESS SHARING: Other than traditional digital photo frame, Classic 10 can instantly receive photos and videos via Wi-Fi network (NOTE: Only works with 2.4 GHz). You, your families and friends can share the moments to the frame with multi convenient methods, such as phone App, sending email, or turning the frame to be a local ftp server.

