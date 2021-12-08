UGREEN’s Mac accessory deals kick off at $5.50: USB-C 2.5-inch enclosure, 4K HDMI switch, more

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is offering its USB-C 2.5-inch Solid-State/Hard-Disk Drive Enclosure for $7.50 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve got a spare 2.5-inch solid-state or hard-disk drive laying around and would like to put it to use, this handy enclosure is here to save the day. It requires no additional power outside of the integrated USB-C port that plugs into your laptop or other compatible device, making it a simple option worth having around. You’ll garner a USB 3.1 Gen 1 connection with support for up to 5Gb/s transfer speeds and drives with a maximum capacity of 14TB. Continue reading to find more UGREEN deals priced as low as $6.

More UGREEN deals:

While you’re at it, be sure to check out today’s Anker Soundcore ANC over-ear headphone markdowns. Believe it or not, the deals there kick off from $60. These offers are here for today only, so you’ll definitely want to take advantage before they expire.

UGREEN USB-C 2.5-inch SSD/HDD Enclosure features:

UGREEN 2.5″ Hard Drive Enclosure can easily connect a 2.5″ SATA SSD or HDD with your computer to expand storage, upgrade system, back up files, retrieve and recover data, and transfer data. It protects the external hard drive from outside scratches and makes the hard drive portable for data store.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!