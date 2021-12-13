Score a $100 Uber gift card at $85 for holiday travels and meals + more from $40

We have a very helpful Uber deal this morning. Uber Amazon is now offering $100 Uber gift cards for $85 with free digital delivery using code EATS21 at checkout. Whether it’s for a gift, to score a deal on some meals over the next few weeks and beyond, or just to ensure you have some discounted credit for holiday travels this year, you might as well save some cash. This is also a great peace-of-mind pick up so you can ensure family members have some credit on their account in case of emergencies and more, all with a solid discount attached. Scoring Uber rides over the holidays can be pricey, but a little bit less so with a deal like today’s. Head below for loads more gift card deals to stuff those stockings, some discounted shopping trips, and more.

More holiday gift card deals:

Another place you can score some deep deals alongside gift cards and more is in our holiday 4K TV roundup. Some of the deals there include free Amazon credit or as much as $450 Visa gift cards you can use on just a bout anything, from holiday shopping to filling up the tank and much more.

More on Uber Gift cards:

By using this gift card, you accept the following terms and conditions: This card is redeemable via the Uber or Uber Eats app within the U.S. in cities where Uber or Uber Eats is available. Funds do not expire. The card is non-reloadable and, except where required by law, cannot be redeemed for cash, refunded, or returned. You may be required to add a secondary payment method to use this gift card with the Uber or Uber Eats app. The card is not redeemable outside the U.S. Issuer is not responsible for lost or stolen cards, or unauthorized use.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!