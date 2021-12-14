Holiday Android app deals: Dark Rage, ProCam X, Speedometer GPS Pro, more

For our next batch of holiday Android game and app deals, we have driving GPS monitors, gothic RPGs, camera suites, and more. Just be sure to hit up today’s new low on this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 bundle and ASUS’ military-grade Chromebook first. Google Play is now offering notable app deals on titles like Speedometer GPS Pro, ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ), Harvest Moon: Light of Hope, and Dark Rage, among others. You’ll find those and more waiting for you down below the fold in today’s best holiday Android game and app deals.

Today’s best holiday Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on the Motorola Edge 20 with Wi-Fi 6E, today’s Android hardware offers are headlined by a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with the Samsung Buds 2 bundled in for $600 in savings. On the laptop side of things, ASUS’ military-grade Chromebook is now available at $90 off its going rate to join the rest of our Chromebook offers right here. Moving over to add-on deals, Crucial’s X6 Portable SSDs are now starting from $50, loads of new Anker charging gear has graced the Amazon Epic Daily Deals from $12, and here are our smartphone accessory deals of the day.

Holiday game deals: Big Brain Academy $15, PGA 2K21 $15, Immortals Fenyx $17, more

More Android app deals still live:

More on Dark Rage:

Dark Rage — action RPG game in the dark fantasy style. Even death will not stop the brave hero, only bloodthirsty zombies, revived skeletons and other monsters stand in your way. Destroy enemies, absorbing their souls. Explore dark dungeons with dangerous traps and treasures. Equip armor and weapons, improve skills and fight in fierce battles.

