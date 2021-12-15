Sceptre’s 1080p and 1440p 165Hz gaming monitors go on sale at Amazon lows from $180

Amazon is offering the Sceptre 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $199.97 shipped. Down from $250, today’s deal marks an Amazon low for this model and marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time for a 1440p gaming display. On top of that, it’s also one of the first discounts that we’ve seen on Sceptre’s latest display. Sporting a 165Hz refresh rate and IPS panel, this monitor is perfect for mid-range to high-end gaming. It also delivers AMD’s FreeSync Premium for a smooth, seamless, and tear-free experience. Sceptre also calibrates this monitor with a 99% sRGB color coverage, making this great for both gaming as well as content creation. You’ll find dual HDMI and two DisplayPorts on the back of this monitor for ample connectivity as well. Head below for more.

You could save a few bucks by opting instead for Sceptre’s 25-inch 1080p 165Hz Gaming Monitor at $179.99 shipped. Normally $230, this marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Coming in with a more compact 25-inch screen and 1080p resolution, this is a great choice for those who have a slightly lower budget while also wanting their monitor to take up less space on the desk. Plus, with three HDMI and one DisplayPort, you can even plug in multiple consoles, desktops, and more with ease.

Don’t forget that AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600G is on sale for $230 right now. Down from $275, this is within $1 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked previously at Amazon. The built-in Radeon graphics allow this CPU to be an all-in-one powerhouse for 1080p gaming, making it a solid solution if you’ve had a hard time finding graphics cards for your next PC build.

More on the Sceptre 1440p Gaming Monitor:

IPS Panel: The IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel cannot be beat when it comes to consistently delivering top color performance & sharp visibility from multiple viewing angles.

up to 165Hz Refresh Rate: Stay above the pack with 165Hz, giving you an edge in performance as frames transition instantly.

AMD FreeSync Premium: With AMD FreeSync Premium, gamers enjoy smooth video & seamless on the spot movement in fast-paced games.The graphic card and monitor refresh rates are synchronized to eliminate tearing and stuttering.

