Holiday game deals: Metroid Dread $50.50, Persona 5 $20, Mass Effect Legendary $17, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch for $50.59 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is within $0.59 of the lowest post-release price we have tracked, $4 under Amazon’s physical listing, and the best we can find. The rarely available Metroid Dread amiibo 2-pack is currently in-stock at GameStop for those interested as well (provides in-game energy tanks to increase your health by 100, and more). This is the first proper 2D entry to the legendary series in 19-years with new abilities for Samus as well as the deadly E.M.M.I. robots (featured in the amiibo kit above) that will hunt you down unlike any other foe the series has seen yet. The free demo is still live, just make sure you don’t miss out on the deal while you’re giving it a go. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Persona 5 Strikers, Persona 5 Royal, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light Anniversary Edition, and much more.

Today’s best holiday game deals:

Pre-orders:

