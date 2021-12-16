Holiday game deals: Metroid Dread $50.50, Persona 5 $20, Mass Effect Legendary $17, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Metroid Dread on Nintendo Switch for $50.59 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, this is within $0.59 of the lowest post-release price we have tracked, $4 under Amazon’s physical listing, and the best we can find. The rarely available Metroid Dread amiibo 2-pack is currently in-stock at GameStop for those interested as well (provides in-game energy tanks to increase your health by 100, and more). This is the first proper 2D entry to the legendary series in 19-years with new abilities for Samus as well as the deadly E.M.M.I. robots (featured in the amiibo kit above) that will hunt you down unlike any other foe the series has seen yet. The free demo is still live, just make sure you don’t miss out on the deal while you’re giving it a go. Head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Persona 5 Strikers, Persona 5 Royal, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light Anniversary Edition, and much more.
Today’s best holiday game deals:
- Persona 5 Strikers from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Persona 5 Royal PS4 $20 (Reg. $37+)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition from $17 (Reg. $50+)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Dying Light Anniversary Edition $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope pre-order $46.50 (Reg. $60)
- Using code HELLO22
- FIFA 22 from $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero $42.50 (Reg. $55)
- Or just Below Zero for $21 (Reg. $30)
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 $30 (Reg. $45+)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $17 (Reg. $30+)
- PGA Tour 2K21 from $15 (Reg. up to $60)
- Disney Classic Games Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Jungle Book
- Just Dance 2022 from $27 (Reg. $50)
- The Medium $25 (Reg. $43)
- Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion Bundle $50 (Reg. $80)
- The Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $50 (Reg. $70)
- Kirby Star Allies $35 (Reg. $60)
- Battlefield 2042 + SteelBook $34 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Nintendo Game Awards sale from $10.50
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Alan Wake Remastered $20 (Reg. $30)
- Forza Horizon 5 $55 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion Switch digital $40 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 $8.50 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $14 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $25 (Reg. $40)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade for PS5 $45 (Reg. $60+)
- Monster Hunter Rise Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $50 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $50 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $40 (Reg. $50)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
