One-year sub to Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac hits second-best price on Amazon at $67

Amazon is now offering the one-year subscription top Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac at $67.25 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 16% off the going rate, well below the official 10% off direct holiday pricing and the lowest we can find. This is the second-best price we have ever tracked on the latest version, bested only by the limited Black Friday offer at $64. Updated early this past summer (full details over on 9to5Mac), this is the latest version of one of the best virtual desktop software suites out there for folks looking to run Windows on a Mac. Head below for a closer look and more details.

The Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac suite is easily one of the best ways to run Windows on your Apple machine. It provides simple access to Microsoft’s operating system, including Windows-only apps and games, without even rebooting your computer. Simple drag and drop action between operating systems is one of the major highlights here alongside support for both Apple M1 and Intel-based Mac devices. Plus, you’ll find more information down below.

Over in our games/app guide you’ll find today’s holiday roundup of the best Mac and iOS app deals we spotted on the App Stores this morning. Those include titles like Monster Hunter Stories, Mars Power Industries, Dungeon and Puzzles, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, and much more, alongside the ongoing 50% off Black Friday price on the popular Pixelmator Pro.

More details on Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac:

One-year subscription

Seamlessly run Windows applications and games side by side with macOS applications without rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Monterey and Windows 11 to support the latest features and functionality

Run multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, and macOS at the same time in a virtual machine to efficiently transfer data and share resources

Easily drag and drop text and images from one application to another, between Mac and Windows OSs

Rebuilt and optimized to natively run on Apple M1 and Intel-based Mac devices, improving speed and performance

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!