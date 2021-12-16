Holiday Mac and iOS app deals: Monster Hunter Stories, Mars Power Industries, and more

Welcome to our Thursday edition of the best holiday Mac and iOS app deals. If you’re still looking for an Apple hardware gift, today’s the day. The 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro just hit the best price of the month and we have rare price drop on the fantastic new iPad mini 6, not mention deals on AirPods 3 and the latest M1 Mac mini (I just picked one up, you’ll love it). Now on to the apps. Highlights include titles like Monster Hunter Stories, Mars Power Industries, Dungeon and Puzzles, Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s best holiday iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Light | Long Exposure: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest: Legendary Edition: $13 (Reg. $18)

iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $1 (Reg. 4)

iOS Universal: A Dark Room: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Baldur’s Gate II: $5 (Reg. $20)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Scanner App – Cam Scan PDF Doc: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Vaccinated – My Vaccine Record: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Tank Battle – Mini War: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Starlight – Explore the Stars: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Package Inc.: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Actraiser Renaissance: $16 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Pastello: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: AtmoBarometer: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: ETA – Live Traffic Alert: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

More on Monster Hunter Stories:

In a world where large monsters roam, and people everywhere make a living hunting, there’s a remote village of people who follow a different set of customs. They are the Monster Riders, a people who don’t hunt but instead form bonds with monsters. The monsters that form kinships with Riders, known as “Monsties,” possess incredible powers. Join the adventure and “Ride On!”

