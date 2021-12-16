Smartphone Accessories: ESR Fabric 10W Qi Charging Stand $7 (63% off), more

ESR is now offering its Lounge 10W Fabric Qi Charging Stand for $7.49 shipped when code US12SW has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at 63% in savings while marking a new all-time low at $5 under our previous mention. This unique Qi charging stand from ESR upgrades your desk or nightstand setup with an upright design that lets you keep an eye on notifications. It also sports a unique fabric design that stands out from other models on the market. Not to mention, support for both iPhones at 7.5W and Android devices at the full 10W of power output.

The premium fabric design not only feels good to the touch but adds a clean, modern look to your home or office. 7.5 W fast charging for iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS Max/XS/XR/X/8/8 Plus; 10W fast charging for Samsung Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra/S10/S10+/S10e/Note10; 5W standard charging for Google Pixel 4/4 XL/3/3 XL and all other Qi-enabled devices. Securely charge your phone vertically or horizontally thanks to our dual-coil design and non-slip pads. Compatible with almost all cases (excludes cases over 4mm thick and metal cases). A soft status light lets you know the status of your phone.

