Exclusive Oakywood promo code knocks 15% off its wooden iPhone cases, desktop gear, more

We have another exclusive Oakywood promo code for you. Oakywood has quickly become one of our favorite Apple gear and desktop accessories maker over the last year or so and it is once again offering 9to5 readers an exclusive 15% off for the holidays. This includes everything the brand sells on its site, from the OakBlocks desktop accessories to its felt iPad sleeves, the handmade oak and walnut monitor stand shelf, or its latest iPhone 13 cases that launched in September. Head below for our exclusive Oakywood promo code and more details.

Exclusive Oakywood promo code

Today’s exclusive Oakywood promo code will knock 15% off everything the brand offers and it is still offering guaranteed shipping in time for Christmas until end of day on December 17, 2021. Use code 9to5 at checkout to score the lowest prices of the holiday season.

Available in real walnut or cherry wood finishes, one good example here is the Oakywood iPhone 13 Wooden MagSafe Case that will drop from the usual $45 down to $38.35 shipped with the code above. This price has only ever been beaten by the limited Black Friday sale. Each purchase here gets one tree planted courtesy of Oakywood and it provides a natural, high-quality home for your precious new iPhone 13. You can learn more about the experience in our hands-on review as part of the Tested with 9to5Toys series.

But again, our exclusive Oakywood promo code above will work on everything the brand sells and you can get more information on much of it as part of our ongoing coverage of the brand on 9to5Toys.

More details on the Oakywood iPhone 13 Wooden MagSafe Case:

A wooden MagSafe case for iPhone 13 will perfectly complement your device and protect it against damage. With the wooden MagSafe case designed by Oakywood, you will take full advantage of the possibilities offered by your favorite device – and at the same time add a touch of natural charm to it. Durable walnut wood, precise fit of the case to all iPhone 13 models, compatibility with Apple accessories – a wooden iPhone 13 MagSafe case from Oakywood is a perfect solution for all enthusiasts of good design and functionality.

