Exclusive 30% off Casely’s wild TikTok-worthy iPhone cases and accessories + B2G2 FREE

Casely — makers of wild and fun iPhone case designs, AirPods gear, wallets, phone rings, and more — is now offering 9to5 readers an exclusive 30% off everything sitewide. However, if you’re looking to score a big haul of gear, Casely is also running a buy two items and get two for FREE promotion, yielding some of the best prices of the year and matching its Black Friday event. If you’re interested in its TikTok-worthy accessories, like the new Swatch It Up iPhone case design, now’s the time to cash in. Head below for more details.

You can now use code 9to5Mac30 to score 30% off any single purchase sitewide from Casely. This is matching our previous exclusive offer and the best price you’ll find unless you’re looking to score a total of four items. In that case, you’ll want to use code FROSTY at checkout to access the buy two items and get two for FREE promotion, which brings it up to 50% in savings. Either way, with free shipping in tow, this is the time to cash in on its wild designs and colorful Apple gear accessories.

Before we dive into the particulars here, you might also want to know that, after dishing up “a total of $200,283.46 to charities” in 2020 via purchases on its site, Casely is donating part of every sale to the American Cancer Society this month (more details here):

That’s right… your case gives back (big time). For every case purchased, a portion is donated to our charity-of-the-month.This month, your purchase supports American Cancer Society.





Now on to the deals, let’s take the new Swatch It Up Patchwork Bandana iPhone 13 MagSafe Case as an example. Our exclusive code will knock your price down from $30 to $21 shipped — the best price available until you purchase four items at one time. But let’s say you purchase any four of the brand’s $30 iPhone 13 cases, your total will drop from $120 to $60 shipped, or 50% off, using code FROSTY at checkout. This same pricing data applies to everything sitewide no matter what the prices start at or end up being. You can learn more about the brand’s latest iPhone case lineup in our launch coverage as well.

More on the Swatch It Up iPhone 13 MagSafe Case:

Have you been getting crafty lately with your style? The Swatch It Up phone case is the perfect accessory to accentuate your DIY aesthetic while still leaving your phone protected. The exterior might look like a hodge-podge of fun, flirty cloth bandanas, but the polycarbonate shell is firm enough to keep your phone safe from all manner of drops and scratches. Meanwhile, the shock-absorbent TPU sides feature a soft and flexible material to fit any iPhone size—you’d think the patchwork cloth pattern was real!

