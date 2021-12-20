Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 13 MagSafe Clear Case $9 (Save 50%), more

ESR’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Hybrid MagSafe iPhone 13 Clear Case for $8.99 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code VTHCI5CE at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $18, you’re looking at 50% in savings alongside a new all-time low. Protecting iPhone 13 with a clear case that still shows off the colorway of your device, this affordable cover packs MagSafe compatibility without breaking the bank. So on top of providing added drop protection, there’s also the ability to dock on magnetic charging stations and more. Get all of the details on the ESR iPhone 13 lineup in our launch coverage.

MagSafe-Compatible Charging: 36 built-in magnets provide auto-alignment and a secure lock with any HaloLock or MagSafe accessories for faster and easier charging. Rigorously tested to ensure total drop protection on all sides; Air-Guard corners absorb shock so your phone doesn’t have to. Raised screen edges and Camera Guard lens frame provide enhanced scratch protection where it counts the most.

Scratch-resistant acrylic back lets you show off your iPhone 13’s original look with stunning clarity that lasts. Only compatible with the iPhone 13; precisely aligned cutouts for speakers and ports and easy-press button covers keep your phone easy to use

