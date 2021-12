Last-minute Amazon tech event from $20: Chromebooks, Samsung tab accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 41% off a range of Chromebook, gaming and desktop monitors, laptops, and some Samsung Galaxy accessories. You can score the 14-inch ASUS Chromebook CX1 1.1 GHz/4GB/64GB for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is the lowest we have tracked at Amazon on this configuration with 64GB storage and the 14-inch IPS full HD 1920×1080 NanoEdge Display. Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, this is great option for class or casual browsing with a military-grade build, up to 12-hour battery life, two USB-C ports, a pair of USB-A jacks, and a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Rated 4+ stars at Staples where you’ll find the 32GB model marked down to $190. Head below for more deals.

Samsung accessory deals:

While we are talking Samsung and before we move on to the rest of today’s Epic Daily Deals, be sure to hit up the solid price drops we are now tracking on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds as well.

You’ll also find a series of all-in-one desktop PC machines, gaming monitors, laptops, and more in today’s Amazon tech sale with offers starting from $200, outside of the deals mentioned above. Browse through everything right here and then head over to our PC gaming hub for even more.

More on the ASUS 14-inch Chromebook CX1:

Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)

Durable build with Military grade standard MIL- STD 810H US with weight at 3.20 lb

64GB eMMC and 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi 5 Plus Bluetooth 4.2

14 inch IPS level Full HD 1920×1080 NanoEdge Display

