Last-minute Amazon tech event from $20: Chromebooks, Samsung tab accessories, more

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 41% off a range of Chromebook, gaming and desktop monitors, laptops, and some Samsung Galaxy accessories. You can score the 14-inch ASUS Chromebook CX1 1.1 GHz/4GB/64GB for $209.99 shipped. Regularly $280, this is the lowest we have tracked at Amazon on this configuration with 64GB storage and the 14-inch IPS full HD 1920Ã—1080 NanoEdge Display. Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 processor, this is great option for class or casual browsing with a military-grade build, up to 12-hour battery life, two USB-C ports, a pair of USB-A jacks, and a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Rated 4+ stars at Staples where youâ€™ll find the 32GB model marked down to $190. Head below for more deals.Â

Samsung accessory deals:

While we are talking Samsung and before we move on to the rest of todayâ€™s Epic Daily Deals, be sure to hit up the solid price drops we are now tracking on Samsungâ€™s latest Galaxy Buds as well.Â

Youâ€™ll also find a series of all-in-one desktop PC machines, gaming monitors, laptops, and more in todayâ€™s Amazon tech sale with offers starting from $200, outside of the deals mentioned above. Browse through everything right here and then head over to our PC gaming hub for even more.Â

More on the ASUS 14-inch Chromebook CX1:

Powered by the Intel Celeron N3350 Processor 1.1 GHz (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz, 2 cores)

Durable build with Military grade standard MIL- STD 810H US with weight at 3.20 lb

64GB eMMC and 4GB RAM, Wi-Fi 5 Plus Bluetooth 4.2

14 inch IPS level Full HD 1920Ã—1080 NanoEdge Display

