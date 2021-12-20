TCL’s unlocked 10 SE Android smartphone falls to new all-time low at $123 on Amazon

TCL’s official Amazon storefront is offering its unlocked 10 SE Android Smartphone for $123.52 shipped. Down from $180, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by an additional $4. Designed to replace your aging smartphone, the TCL 10 SE packs a 6.52-inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, which makes it great for watching content on-the-go. It’s unlocked and ready to be used on carriers like T-Mobile or AT&T, and even comes with 64GB of built-in storage with a microSD card for expansion should that be needed. On top of all that, there’s a 16MP triple camera array to capture holiday memories and fun moments as we head into the new year. Head below for more.

It’s hard to deny the value of this $8 tempered screen protector kit. It comes with three sheets so when one cracks or scratches you have extras to replace it with. You also will want a case to keep your phone safe from drops or tumbles, and this $12 model on Amazon comes in clutch with a built-in ring and 360-degree stand.

You won’t want to miss our Android app discount roundup from last week with many of the sales still being live. Don’t forget about the Android-focused deals we found earlier today either, with the TicWatch E3 on sale for $160 and the Amazfit Bip S down to just $40.

More ont he TCL 10 SE Android Smartphone:

  • Enjoy An Unbeatable Visual Experience: TCL 10 SE smartphone brings you sharp and defined visuals with NXTVISION visual technology. A 6.52-inch V-notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 89% screen-to-body ratio gives you immersive and seamless visuals.
  • Capture Crisp and Vivid Images: Coming with a high-resolution 16 MP rear AI triple-camera, the unlocked smartphone allows you to take amazing photos and portraits from any angle, capturing every detail and color shade.
  • Modern & Sleek Design: with a 2.5D icy front glass and a curved back, this android phone boasts an attention-grabbing design with a matte and glossy finish that creates a holographic effect and offers a subtle shine to the entire cell phone. Its also made it fingerprint-proof and scratch-resistant.

