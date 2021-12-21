Microsoft’s current-gen. Xbox Wireless Controller starting from just $40 (Reg. up to $65)

Amazon is now offering the current-generation Xbox Wireless Controller in shock blue for $39.99 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. You’ll also find the red model marked down to $50 alongside the Electric Volt colorway. Regularly up to $65, today’s deals are as much as $9 below the best Black Friday listings we tracked, matching the lowest price ever at $40 outside of rare YMMV deals, and the best around. There’s no telling how long the $40 offer will last, so jump in now. Microsoft’s current-generation wireless gamepads can even be used with Windows PC, Android, and iOS rigs and feature “sculpted surfaces and refined geometry” with up to 40-hour battery life. That’s on top of a hybrid D-pad, 3.5mm audio headset jack, and textured grips on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. USB-C charging and the dedicated Share button round out the feature set here. Head below for more details and be sure to hit up our feature detailing the best Xbox Controller for Series X and S.

You can save even more with the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller at $30 shipped. This one will tether you to the console, but it is also among the best third-party options you’ll find out there. The Microsoft gamepads generally sit in the $50 range when on sale, so this is in fact quite a sizable price difference typically speaking.

If you’re looking to design your very own Xbox gamepad, be sure to hit our coverage of the newly launched and now updated Xbox Design Lab. Microsoft recently added some new design elements to play around with via its online editing suite including both metallic finishes and rubber grips alongside some other smaller tweaks and accent options. You can read all about that right here.

More on the Xbox Wireless Controller:

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.

Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

Seamlessly capture and share content with the Share button.

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

Compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

