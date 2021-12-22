Save $100 on DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo at an all-time low of $299 with Christmas delivery

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is now offering the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More Combo for $299 shipped. With delivery slated before Christmas, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings while dropping to match our previous Black Friday mention for the all-time low. DJI Mavic Mini features a 3-axis motorized gimbal to deliver ”ultra-smooth” 2.7K Quad HD videos thanks to its onboard 12MP camera. Each of the three included batteries will net you 30 minute of flight time, which rounds out the package alongside some additional accessories and a carrying case to store everything in. You can also get a closer look in our review. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s offer is $300 under the price of the newer DJI Mini 2 Fly More Combo, making it a much more cost-effective solution to getting out and flying a drone this summer. You can get all of the details on how the two miniature quadcopters compare in our coverage over at DroneDJ, but rest assured that there isn’t as compelling of a package out there even considering you’re going with a previous-generation model.

A great addition to your flight setup in either case would have to be one of Anker’s PowerHouse portable power stations. We’re currently tracking a series of deals across the lineup, delivering the best prices of the holiday season across various models starting at $170.

DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter features:

Fly faster, longer and quieter with this DJI Mavic Mini drone. The high-capacity battery lets you enjoy plenty of flight time on a single charge. The downward-vision-sensing feature and GPS allow for precise hovering and great stability. Shots that look like they came from a Hollywood film set are just a few taps away with Mavic Mini’s QuickShot modes, which include Dronie, Circle, Helix, and Rocket. Just select your QuickShot and Mavic Mini will execute an elaborate preset motion while recording.

