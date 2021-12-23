VIZIO’s new PQ9 4K AirPlay 2 TVs sport 120Hz VRR, HDMI 2.1, more at up to $700 off

Amazon is currently offering the VIZIO 75-inch PQ9 4K 120Hz AirPlay 2 TV for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,000, today’s offer is $300 below our previous Black Friday mention and marking a new all-time low in the process at $700 off. You can also score much of the same all-time low status on the 65-inch model, which enters at $999.99 from its usual $1,300 going rate. VIZIO’s latest PQ9 smart TVs arrive with up to 75-inch 4K panels that are backed by 120Hz variable refresh rates and full array dimming. Not to mention, 1,200-nits of brightness to pair with its built-in smart features of AirPlay 2 and onboard streaming service access. Then on the gaming front, its ProGaming Engine pairs with AMD FreeSync as well as an HDMI 2.1 port for taking full advantage of a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S. Head below for more.

If you can live without the latest and greatest from VIZIO, right now we’re also tracking a series of discounts on its recent M7 Series TVs. Entering with just as notable discounts attached, these home theater upgrades start at more affordable $555 price tags and come in a variety of sizes to fit your setup.

Head over to our 4K TV deal hub for additional offers on Hisense’s latest U7G 4K 120Hz Android TVs. These new models also sports HDMI 2.1 jacks are now sitting at $300 off the going rate to match the Amazon all-time lows. And be sure to swing by our 4K holiday TV roundup for even larger models with up to $603 in savings from LG, Samsung, and more.

VIZIO 65-inch PQ9 4K TV features:

Feel the power of the extraordinary new P-Series 4K HDR Smart TV. The P-Series is our most colorful TV with the spectacular Quantum Color engine generating up to 115% more color in every pixel than standard 4K HDR TVs. UltraBright 1200 and Active Full Array intelligently calibrate screen brightness and darkness for intensely vibrant hues, strikingly deep blacks and mesmerizing contrast. The ProGaming Engine maximizes your Xbox Series One X and PS5 performance with must-have gaming features like 4K 120Hz and AMD FreeSync Premium.

