Less than $12 Prime shipped upgrades your WFH setup with this 1080p webcam (30% off)

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Nulea 1080p USB Webcam for $11.89 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, you’d generally need to spend $17. This works out to 30% in savings and comes within $2 of the all-time low that we have tracked just once before. Truth be told, while a majority of laptops and all-in-one computers have integrated cameras, they tend to be lackluster at best. Many agree that this also rings true for a majority of macOS-powered devices as well. Thankfully today’s deal paves the way for a notable upgrade that won’t break the bank. It captures a 1080p picture, boasts an integrated privacy cover, and a microphone with built-in noise reduction capabilities.

Now that everyone’s view of you has been improved, why not make your screen a bit clearer with a package of Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at just $2 Prime shipped. Despite having such a low price, you’ll get a total of 20 ready-to-use wipes. This should be more than enough to keep your screen looking great for months to come.

Another way to level up remote meetings could include Razer’s Seiren X USB microphone at an all-time low of $50. If this offer sounds good, be sure to act quickly as it is available for today only. You’d generally need to set aside $70, which leaves you with $20 in savings. This offer matches the best price we’ve seen only one time prior to today.

Nulea 1080p USB Webcam features:

The C902 webcam highlights full HD glass lens with a resolution up to 1080p and a frame rate of 30FPS, enabling you to record in smooth and crystal clear video.

The webcam includes a privacy shutter, putting you in control of what you want to show and protecting the lens perfectly. Simply spin the shutter up and down and you will block out all the potential hackers.

The 1080P Webcam features a wide 98°field of view, allowing you to capture more in your HD videos. 360°horizontal and 180°vertical rotation to achieve different viewing angle makes it a perfect option for video calling, conferencing, etc.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!