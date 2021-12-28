Just $19 outfits a Mac, iPad, Chromebook, or PC with UGREEN’s 6-in-1 4K USB-C Hub (Reg. $30)

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is offering its 6-in-1 4K 60Hz USB-C Hub for $19.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While Amazon’s list price currently rests at $26, our research shows that this hub has spent a majority of its time at $30. This works out to 36% off and and comes within $2 of the all-time low. If you own a laptop or tablet that goes all-in on USB-C, this hub is ready to convert one of those ports into six and provide you with several other types of I/O. An integrated HDMI port paves the way for 4K 60Hz HDMI connections, but you’ll also benefit from three USB 3.0 inputs and micro/SD card slots. This hub is compatible with Intel and Apple Silicon-based MacBooks, PCs, Chromebooks, and more.

Folks that are primarily after USB-A connectivity and want to spend less, UGREEN has you covered. You can instead grab its USB-C to Dual USB-A adapter at $10 Prime shipped. You’ll end up with two USB-A ports at your disposal. Best of all, only one Type-C input is required, leaving you with double the number of connectivity solutions.

And while you’re at it, why not bolster the audio quality of Zoom calls, YouTube uploads, and more with this USB microphone kit at just $20 Prime shipped? For comparison, you’d generally need to fork over around $33, which equates to 40% off. Drop by our Mac accessory and PC gaming guides to see what else is currently on sale.

UGREEN 6-in-1 4K 60Hz USB-C Hub features:

6 in 1 Hub: UGREEN USB C Adapter equips with a 4K@60Hz HDMI Output, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, and a microSD/SD card reader(With the highest speed up to 104MB/S), giving you an incredible range of functions—all from a single USB-C port.

Crystal-clear 4K@60Hz Output: USB C hub highly supports 4K@60Hz resolution when connecting 4K monitor. You can directly stream your screens to HDTV, monitor, or projector easily for a cinema-like visual feast.

