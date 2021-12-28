Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Doom and Destiny, Groove Rider, ALTER EGO, more

We’re now diving into all of Tuesday’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Pairing nicely with the collection of official iPhone 13 cases that went on sale today, we have a list of apps down below for decking out your new smartphone. Highlights include titles like Doom & Destiny Advanced, myDream Universe, ALTER EGO COMPLEX, Groove Rider GR-16, and more. Head below the fold for a closer look at today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

OS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

OS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

OS Universal: ALTER EGO COMPLEX: $3 (Reg. $7)

OS Universal: Groove Rider GR-16: $11 (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $1 (Reg. $15)

OS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8) 

Today’s best game deals: Monopoly/Madness Switch $25, NBA 2K22, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Old Man’s Journey: $1 (Reg. $5) 

iPad: Quantiloop Pro – Live Looper: $8 (Reg. $14) 

iPad: ELOH: $1 (Reg. $3) 

iOS Universal: Language Translator: FREE (Reg. $30) 

iPad: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: $1 (Reg. $2) 

iPad: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3) 

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2) 

iiPad: Voice Dream Scanner: $5 (Reg. $10) 

iPad: Voice Dream Reader: $10 (Reg. $20) 

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: Pixelmator Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

