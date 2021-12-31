A stainless steel and aluminum build headline this MacBook stand at under $10 (Save 30%)

The official UGREEN storefront at Amazon is offering its Stainless Steel Laptop Stand for $9.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically sold for $14, today’s offer takes 30% off and marks a return to the second-best price we’ve seen beaten only once before. This versatile laptop stand from UGREEN is sturdy enough to support a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized devices that weigh as much as 11 pounds. It can elevate your notebook anywhere from 3.4 to 5.2 inches, thanks to an adjustable design. Unlike many competitors, this UGREEN implements not only aluminum, but also stainless steel. It can be folded flat when not in use, making this unit great for travel as well.

Keep the ball rolling when you also grab OMOTON’s Multi-Angle Aluminum Stand at $7 Prime shipped. This aluminum tablet stand is ready to help you build out an elegant iPad-focused workstation. It is sturdy enough to support any modern iPad, including 12.9-inch Pro models. Your device can be propped up in landscape and portrait orientations alike, with a highly-adjustable design that lets you dial in the perfect viewing angle.

Another way to spruce up your office is with one of these popular PU leather desk pads from just $8.50 Prime shipped. There are all sorts of colorways to choose from, allowing you to go with something vibrant or more traditional. Best of all, there are three sizes on sale, ensuring you can find the perfect fit for your desk. Drop by our Mac accessories guide to see what else is on sale.

UGREEN Stainless Steel Laptop Stand features:

The UGREEN stand is made of stainless steel, and the inner and outer contact surfaces of the stand holder are equipped with silicone anti-skid pads to increase friction and prevent sliding. At the same time, the travel laptop stand adopts the principle of triangular structure, which is more stable, does not shake. For the UGREEN desk laptop, its maximum load-bearing weight is up to 5kg.

