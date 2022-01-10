Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 sees rare price cut to $979 (Save $321)

Amazon is offering an exciting deal on the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5-inch i5/8GB/512GB for $979 shipped. This is the best deal on the Surface Laptop 4 in months with an average price at $1,300. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and up to 70% more speed than previous generations. This laptop has a sleek 13.5-inch screen, perfect for split-screen multitasking. A 720p HD camera, a thin and light design, and a free upgrade to Windows 11 are just a few perks that come with this deal. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for more details.

Update 1/10 @ 4:55 PM: Amazon is offering the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 i5/8GB/512GB for $1,199 shipped. Down $200 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon.

If you’re looking for another Windows laptop for a less expensive price, you should consider the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch Intel Core i5 for $799 shipped. With the same large, thin screen the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 offers 8GB/128GB, USB-C and USB-A ports for charging, and also a free upgrade to Windows 11. The battery life can last up to 11.5 hours and can charge up to 80% in just about an hour. In addition, the Surface Laptop 3 is up to 2x faster than the Laptop 2.

In addition, Amazon is offering another great tech deal on the HORI 3D Surround Gaming Neckset for PS5/PS4/PC at $53.99 shipped. This deal is down from its $100 list price and is targeted to give an immersive audio experience across different gaming platforms. The headset can connect to any PlayStation controller with an included audio cable and Windows 10.

More on the Surface Laptop 4:

Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and an 11th Gen Intel Core processor. Thin, light, elegant design in choice of two sizes: light, portable 13.5” or larger 15” that’s perfect for split-screen multitasking. Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

