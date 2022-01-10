UGREEN’s multi-port USB-C hubs pack 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD/microSD, more from $17

UGREEN GROUP LIMITED (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 35WPBO32 and clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a must-have for just about any modern laptop. Sure, Apple’s latest M1 Pro/Max-powered MacBook Pros offer HDMI and SD now, but there’s still a lack of USB-A and Ethernet onboard. Well, this hub adds those ports back and then some. It supports 100W charging passthrough and also has 4K60 HDMI out, SD/microSD, USB-A, and Ethernet all run through a single plug, making for a simple setup all around. So, whether you need an extra HDMI out, Ethernet connectivity, or just want to hook up an old printer, this hub is for you. Head below for more.

Also on sale from UGREEN’s Amazon storefront is its 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $16.89 with the same code at checkout. Down from $26, this discount saves $9 and is also one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. It trades Ethernet connectivity for a more budget build and streamlined design. You’ll still find 4K60 HDMI, USB-A/C, and microSD/SD support in tow, just without Ethernet.

Don’t forget that Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is on sale right now at up to $199 off. Priced from $1,150, there are two different models discounted right now, including the 256GB and 512GB storage options. This MacBook still lacks SD and HDMI as well, making the hubs above even more valuable for on-the-go work.

More on the UGREEN USB-C Hub:

All-in-one USB C Hub：UGREEN 7 in 1 USB-C hub features a 1000Mbps Ethernet port, 4K@60Hz HDMI port, USB C charging port with 100W power delivery, SD/TF card reader, and 2 USB 3. 0 ports. Connect to the latest MacBook Pro or USB-C devices with the multiport adapter to bring convenience to your work.

