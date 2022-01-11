Score 65-inches of 2021 Hisense Dolby Android 4K Smart TV at $400 off, deals from $450

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 65-Inch Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Voice Remote (65H8G1, 2021 Model) for $599.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000, this is $400 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. According to the Hisense site this is essentially an Amazon exclusive, but you will find third-party Walmart sellers asking for over $860 right now. Alongside Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, this 4K display brings direct access to all of your favorite streaming services and apps via its Android ecosystem with Google Assistant voice command support, a dedicated gaming mode, and full array local dimming. It boasts four HDMI jacks, a pair of USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Hisense 4K TVs carrying solid reviews from hundreds at Best Buy. More deals and details below.

Today’s deal is $100 less than the 65-inch Hisense model we spotted yesterday, but you can also score the 55-inch variant down at $449.99 shipped via Amazon right now. This 2021 model is typically in the $730 range is also now at a new Amazon all-time low. The specs are nearly identical as our lead deal, just in the smaller form factor.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, we are also still tracking all-time lows on TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google TVs. These models take the specs up a level or two and are now starting at $1,000 or $300 off the going rate. You can get all of the details on these mini-LED solutions in our previous coverage right here.

More on the Hisense 65-Inch H8 Quantum Series Android 4K TV:

4K ULED: Take your picture from great to incredible. The picture quality of the H8G Quantum is driven by our exclusive ULED technologies, which drive the PQ enhancing algorithms to boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion.

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: We’ve unlocked the power of over a billion color combinations perfectly expressed. It’s easier to feel connected to whats real while still enjoying the incredible with the H8G Quantum Series.

