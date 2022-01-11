TCL Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar drops to $230 (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the TCL Alto 9+ 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $229.99 shipped. Being the lowest price since before the holiday season, this deal is not one to miss out on. Normally fetching at $300, you’ll be saving 23% with this price cut. The Sound Bar allows streaming from numerous platforms including Pandora, Spotify, TuneIn, and all your favorite music and podcasts. Its compatible with Chromecast, Airplay 2, or Bluetooth. Dolby Atmos surround sound and RAY-DANZ sound technology fills the room with multi-dimensional sound with a deep bass and wireless subwoofer. You can get a closer look at our launch coverage for this product then head below for more.

If you’re looking for the quality of a TCL Alto but want a less expensive option, consider the TCL Alto 8 Plus 2.1.2- channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $200. A generation below the previous deal, this Sound Bar still includes many important features. A Wireless subwoofer, surround sound technology, and Bluetooth connectivity technology.

Amazon is also featuring an offer for the all-new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Android Smartphone for $700 in addition to a $100 Amazon gift card. The smartphone contains a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz screen along with an optical fingerprint sensor that pairs with NFC and IP68 water-resistance. If you’re in the market for a new phone, you might as well get one that offers you a gift card too!

TCL Alto 9 + 3.1 Sound Bar features:

Enhance your home cinema sound with RAY-DANZ. Innovative RAY-DANZ technology creates an incredibly immersive, ultra wide sound stage. This also ensures a larger sweet spot, so you can enjoy amazing performance over a greater area. Get the most out of your entertainment experience, with sound that’s powerful without compromising clarity.

