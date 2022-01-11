This big and tall gaming chair has a built-in back massager for $126 (Save 21%)

YITAMOTOR (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Big and Tall Gaming Chair for $125.99 shipped with the code 15LZ55XB and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $160, you’re saving 21% here and enjoying the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This chair is designed for those with larger builds, holding up to 350 pounds. It also has USB ports and built-in massaging to help make for a more comfortable experience when gaming, and the backrest can recline by up to 155-degrees. The entire chair sits on five “smooth-rolling” casters that let you enjoy “silent, multi-directional mobility.” Head below for more.

If you don’t need the gaming design offered here, then save some cash when opting for this office chair. It’s more of a standardized build and is more akin to something you’d find in an office building. Coming in at just $78.50 shipped on Amazon, which knocks quite a bit off compared to today’s lead deal.

While upgrading your office, consider replacing your rented cable modem with one that you own. The benefits can far outweigh the cost here. Our lead deal is a DOCSIS 3.1 modem for $55, on sale from its normal going rate of $67. However, owning your own modem can save up to $168 per year, meaning just a few months of ownership could pay it off and the rest is extra savings.

More on the YITAMOTOR Big and Tall Gaming Chair:

ADVANCED MATERIALS AND MASSAGE CUSHIONS-Removable headrests and massage lumbar cushions features USB ports that upgrade functionality, ease your back pain from sedentary sitting; The reinforced metal frame provides a stable and strong structure; Thick backrests and deep bucket seats ensure extra comfort; Made from waterproof and easy-to-clean premium leather; All materials are non-allergenic

ERGONOMIC DESIGN- Soft and cushy texture allows for waist, head, and hips to fit snugly into the chair; The product soothes your cervical and thoracic spine to rejuvenate you after long work hours or intense competitions

VERSATILE FUNCTIONALITY – YITAHOME gaming chair offers a tailor-made relaxation experience; The adjustable backrest reclines up to 155°and can swing by 30°; 5 smooth-rolling durable rubber casters allow for silent, multi-directional mobility

