Best new perfume to try in 2022: Jo Malone, Lancome, Rebecca Minkoff, more

There are an array of new perfumes on the market for 2022. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, this is a great time to start shopping for a perfect scent for her or yourself. Whether you’re looking for a soft scent for every day or a perfume to captivate the room, there is something on this list for you. Be sure to head below to find all of our top picks, and you will want to check out our latest guide to Le Creuset Valentine’s Day collection.

Jo Malone London Red Roses

One of the top new perfumes that you can try this year is the Jo Malon London Red Roses collection. This scent was inspired by a blend of seven of the world’s most exquisite roses. The top note of this scent is lemon, and it’s complemented with red roses and honeycomb for a unique and romantic fragrance. It’s available in two sizes and is priced from $75. This scent also comes with a beautiful box for gifting.

Emily in Paris Idole Perfume

Are you a fan of the show “Emily in Paris”? If so, Lancome just debuted a new perfume called ‘Emily in Paris’ Idôle Eau de Parfum. This scent is soft and fresh with notes of vanilla, rose, jasmine, musk, and bergamot. The bottle also features Emily’s famous heart shape and Eiffel Tower bag charm displayed on the bottle. It’s priced at $99 and would make such a nice gift.

Rebecca Minkoff Blush Perfume

Rebecca Minkoff has a new scent that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day. The three-piece set features the floral scent of Blush Eau de Parfum in a beautiful box for gifting. The set comes with a full-size perfume, travel-size spray, and fragrance mist. The top notes of this perfume are Italian bergamot, Italian mandarin, blackcurrant, orange flower, jasmine absolute, and pear blossom. It’s valued at over $140 and is priced at $100.

Riddle Fragrance Oil

Looking to find a new scent? Riddle has a discovery kit full of seven beautiful smelling oils plus a physical $50 gift card to use toward a full-size product. I personally found and wear these perfumes and find they smell really nice on everyone! Being oil it’s not too heavy, and is great for everyday wear.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!