Land $65 in adidas gift cards for $50 with free digital delivery (Today only, nearly 25% off)

For today only, Newegg is offering $65 in adidas gift cards for $50 with free email delivery. This is nearly 25% in savings and a simple way to score some free adidas credit. You can purchase as many as five of these discounted gift card deals in order to maximize your savings on an upcoming adidas purchase, which can be great both for items already on sale and newer releases that are typically exempt from discounts. These gift cards also make for great gifts, especially for folks you might not get to see in person these days. More details below.

You’ll want to keep a close eye on our fashion deal hub once you have secured your adidas gift card above. As we mentioned above, these discounted cards can be a great way to get even deeper deals when the brand has sitewide sales. But in the meantime, you’ll find loads of other apparel discounts to take advantage of including the Nordstrom Rack Men’s Boot Flash Sale, which features loads of Steve Madden, Timberland, Crevo, ALDO, and other brands to get your footwear looking right for the winter.

And while we are talking gift cards, Amazon is currently throwing in $100 in free credit with purchases of Samsung’s all-new Galaxy S21 FE 5G handset. Having just released this week, this is a perfect opportunity to land some easy free Amazon credit and score the latest from Samsung.

More details on today’s adidas gift card deal:

A maximum of five Gift Cards may be redeemed on one order

adidas Gift Cards may be redeemed for merchandise on adidas.com and in adidas Sport Performance, adidas Originals, and adidas Outlet stores in the United States

adidas Gift Cards are not redeemable at miteam.com, yeezysupply.com, TaylorMade, y-3, Reebok or Rockport

“Send as Gift” Function Available Upon Receive of the Gift Card. Customizable Name and Personal Message

