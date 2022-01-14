Anker’s PowerExpand Direct 6-in-1 USB-C hub is made for prev-gen. iPad Pro at $40 (Save 20%)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its PowerExpand Direct 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $39.99 shipped. This is a 20% discount from its normal going rate and a match for the best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to deliver 4K60 HDMI, 3.5mm audio, USB-A, SD, microSD, and 60W PD passthrough to your iPad Pro or Air, this hub offers a wide range of ports that Apple’s tablet is missing. Keep in mind that this dock isn’t compatible with Apple’s latest M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro or the iPad mini 6due to those devices being ever so slightly thicker. Head below for more.

If you don’t need all of the ports that the lead deal offers, this 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters will come in handy for sure. It allows you to adapt older tech to work with the latest devices. Plus, given you’d be getting two adapters, it’s easy to leave one on a printer or other device and keep the other handy so you can easily use it for other gear. At just $8, the adapters are only $4 each, which is quite budget-friendly all things considered.

Speaking of USB-C, did you see Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is $150 off right now? Pricing starts at $400 and there are two models on sale right now. Offering all-day battery life and a compact form-factor, this laptop is sure to help you accomplish tasks when you’re away from home.

More on the Anker PowerExpand Direct USB-C Hub:

All the Ports You Need: Turn your iPad Pro’s single USB-C port into a huge 6 ports. With a USB-C port, HDMI port, 3. 5mm headphone jack, USB-A port, and an SD/microSD card reader, you have everything you’ll ever need.

Vivid Display: Mirror or extend your screen in stunning 4K@60Hz via the HDMI port.

Made for iPad Pro: Designed with the same minimalist style and aluminum exterior as the iPad Pro.

