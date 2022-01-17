Microsoft’s Series 2 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller back down to official holiday pricing at $140

Microsoft is now offering its Series 2 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $180 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is $40 off, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. For comparison’s sake, Amazon renewed units are selling for $10 more at $150 right now. Microsoft’s latest pro-grade gamepad is compatible with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 with today’s deal being the lowest we have tracked over the last few months outside of a few limited offers for $10 or so less. Fully customizable button mapping, 40-hours of battery life, an included USB-C cable, and more complement its interchangeable thumbstick and paddle system. But you can get an even closer look in our hands-on review. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,500 Best Buy customers and head below for additional details.

If the pro-grade setup on Microsoft’s option is still a bit much for your needs, check out the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for a fraction of the price. While not quite as customizable, it does have a pair of mappable triggers alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack, a more traditional D-pad, and a dedicated share button alongside the 2-year warranty. It is a more than capable option as an extra gamepad for most users as well.

If you’re on the hunt for an ideal gamepad for your gaming rig, you’ll want to dive into our feature video piece on best Xbox Controller for Series X and S right here.

You can also get all of the latest details on Xbox console production as we just recently learned that Microsoft has now officially ceased all Xbox One console manufacturing to focus on getting more of its latest-generation machines out in the wild.

More on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller:

Play like a pro with the all new Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.

Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes.

Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app.

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life.

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

