PowerA Switch Pikachu controller hits all-time low at 40% off + cases and more from $14

We have now spotted a number of notable deals on PowerA Nintendo Switch accessories to complement the new console you got over the holidays from $14. Perfect for couch co-op, you can now score the PowerA Enhanced Pikachu Electric Type Wired Controller for $16.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, we saw a few price drops on this one over the holidays last year and into 2022, but this is a new Amazon all-time low at 40% off. Officially licensed, it brings a more traditional form-factor to your setup with a pair of mappable back buttons, anti-friction thumbsticks, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 10-foot USB connection cable. Head below for more PowerA Switch gear deals.

More PowerA Switch gear deals:

Hit up this morning’s roundup for all of the best Switch game deals on tap right now, and remember Switch Online members can give Captain Toad Treasure Tracker a shot for FREE right now. Plus, we still have Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure down at holiday pricing with all of the details you’ll need in our previous post.

More on the PowerA Pikachu Electric Type Wired Controller:

Officially licensed by Nintendo, the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch combines beauty and performance. Program two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons on-the-fly quickly so you don’t miss a second of action, plug your headset into the 3.5mm audio jack for stereo sound and enjoy smooth thumbstick control thanks to a pair of embedded anti-friction rings. Includes a 10ft (3m) USB cable and the PowerA Two-Year Warranty.

