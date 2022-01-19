Arcade1Up’s 12-in-1 Atari Tempest Arcade Cabinet now seeing giant $170 price drop

Nordstrom is now offering a particularly notable deal on the Arcade1Up Atari Tempest Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet with the riser at $269.99 shipped. Regularly $450 and currently on sale for $350 at both Walmart and GameStop, this is up to $170 in savings and the lowest price we can find. It is also a wonderful price for any one of Arcade1Up’s 3/4-size arcade cabinets, especially with the riser included. The 17-inch full color dipalkys is joined by real-feel arcade controls, a light-up marquee, the anti tip-over strap, and adjustable volume controls. It houses 12 classic titles including Asteroids, Centipede, Major Havoc, Missile Command, Akka Arrh, Crystal Castles, Tempest, Millipede, Gravitar, Liberator, Asteroids Deluxe , and Space Duel. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

You’ll, find a host of Arcade1Up machines marked down at GameStop right now. And you can save quite a bit by going with eh Countercade models that are currently starting from $128 including the NBA Jam 2 Player Countercade that’s now $50 off there.

You’ll also want pay close attention to our Arcade1Up hub where just about all of its most exciting releases are covered including the latest Terminator model, new Tron, Killer Instinct, and Ridge Racer cabinets, as well as the latest Head-to-Head tables. You can browse through everything right here.

You can also swing by this morning’s roundup for a closer look at all of today’s best console game deals.

More on the Arcade1Up Atari Tempest Legacy Edition Arcade Cabinet:

Get that classic arcade feel in your own home with this recreated cabinet that uses modern tech to offer an upgraded experience. The hi-resolution display ensures superior clarity so you can play without worry of eye strain. This cabinet with a lit marquee and matching riser features the classic Atari game Tempest, a favorite for generations.

