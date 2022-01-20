Smartphone Accessories: andobil MagSafe Car Vent Mount $14.50 (50% off), more

andobil (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its MagSafe Air Vent Car Phone Mount for $14.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code 88FGKTWQ and once you clip the on-page coupon. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this air vent mount. Designed to clip to your car’s vents, you’ll be able to just magnetize your iPhone 12 or 13, no case or adapter required. This will make it easier to be hands-free in the car and also makes it simple to see directions when using maps or navigation. Plus, no adhesive is used to mount thanks to the clip design, making it possible to move between vehicles if needed.
Built-in 12XN55 double ring neodymium magnet, andobil newly-released magnetic car mount with a super-strong magnetic grip ensures snaps and accurate alignment your Phone. The sleek and compact design saves your more space. Exclusively designed for iPhone12/13 series and MagSafe. The amazing magnetic technology can be directly compatible with them. Moreover, come with 3 additional metal rings, all other phone models can be used, just stick the metal rings on the phone case. (Doesn’t interfere with the phone signal and Wireless Charging). The non-slip contact surface is made of high-quality rubber material that prevents scratches and holds your phone securely.
