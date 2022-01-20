Upgrade to 4K at your desk with Sceptre’s 27-inch monitor while it’s down to $240

Amazon is offering the Sceptre 4K 27-inch Monitor for $239.98 shipped. Today’s deal saves $40 and marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re still using a sub-HD monitor, or even a 1080p display, then it’s time to upgrade. This screen delivers a 4K resolution and an IPS panel which pair well to create a solid viewing experience all around. You’ll find that with DisplayPort this monitor can reach up to 75Hz while HDMI will pack up to 4K60. Plus, there are two additional HDMI ports capable of 4K30 for hooking up various other devices including consoles, other computers, and more. Head below for additional details.

Save some cash when opting instead for Sceptre’s 1080p 165Hz gaming monitor. Sure it’s lower resolution, but with a refresh rate more than double that of our lead deal, it’s perfect for gamers. Coming in at just $209, it’s a solid $31 below today’s deal will give you a solid upgrade on a tighter budget.

Need a portable gaming system? Well, ASUS has its RTX 3060-powered laptop on sale for $300 off right now. It has a 14-inch 1440p 120Hz monitor built-in and is ready to go anywhere you do. After checking that deal out, be sure to swing by our PC gaming guide for all the other ways that you can save on gear right now.

More on the Sceptre 4K 27-inch Monitor:

  • Delivering 4x the pixels (8 million) of FHD, 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution offers an extraordinary landscape of color variation, contrast, and clarity that mirrors the real world.
  • The IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel cannot be beat when it comes to consistently delivering top color performance & sharp visibility from multiple viewing angles.
  • Detect impressively subtle & robust color variations with 350 cd/m² brightness.

