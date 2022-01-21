Flexispot’s motorized standing desks elevate your WFH setup at up to $120 off

Flexispot is now discounting a selection of its standing desks headlined by its Comhar All-in-One Wooden Motorized Standing Desk for $379.99 shipped. With the price dropping at checkout, this one is down from a typical $500 price tag to match our previous Black Friday mention for the lowest price since September. This standing desk elevates your work from home setup with a wooden design and motorized form-factor for effortlessly converting between sitting and standing configurations. It has four different presents on the integrated controller that help you zero in on the perfect position every time, which can be anywhere from 28- to 47-inches tall. Standing out from other models on the market, it has an integrated drawer for storing away gear as well as dual 2.4A USB-A slots and a USB-A charging port.

Throughout the rest of the sale, you’ll find a selection of additional motorized standing desks and other work from home upgrades on sale. Like the lead deal, the discounts Here are some of our additional top picks:

As for other desktop upgrades, Samsung’s new S80A 27-inch 4K Monitor is worth a look, especially considering it is on sale. Currently sitting at an Amazon all-time low, this just-released monitor sells for $280 and delivers 90W passthrough charging alongside a slew of other features you can read about right here.

Flexispot Comhar Motorized Standing Desk features:

Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk offers the perfect solution for working from home. This revolutionized workstation is such a versatile and practical standing desk that not only helps boost productivity by preventing you from sitting all day but its packed features as well as classy design definitely set it apart. With the press of a button, it shifts from your ideal sitting position to the optimal standing position all while keeping your monitor, keyboard and mouse at the most ergonomic levels for productive and effective work.

