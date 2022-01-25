Latest Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote now down to $160 at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the new Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $159.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically selling for $179, you’re looking at an all-around rare discount that marks the second-best price to date at Amazon and is the lowest outside of holiday pricing. Apple’s latest streaming media player may be defined by the refreshed Siri Remote that owners are raving about, but there’s more to Apple TV 4K than just that. It comes powered by the A12 Bionic chip to deliver HDR and Dolby Vision playback at 60 FPS, and there’s also HDMI 2.1 connectivity to take full advantage of those specs, and Wi-Fi 6 support to pair with an onboard Ethernet port. Alongside all of the usual streaming service access, there’s also Apple Arcade, the new display calibration functionality, and Thread smart home support. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Though one of the more notable aspects of the latest Apple TV 4K has to be the aforementioned Siri Remote. Those who are currently rocking the previous-generation Apple streamer and find that the new controller is what’s enticing you to upgrade in the first place can just go score it by itself. The recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote is $55 at Amazon, delivering all of the perks you can read about right here for less.

As for all of the other best Apple deals currently up for grabs, this week has delivered notable price cuts right here. Alongside being able to score the new MagSafe-enabled AirPods Pro at $180, there’s also Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air at well under holiday pricing thanks to a $149 discount.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

