Beats Studio3 ANC headphones see Gold Box discount to $175, plus Solo3 at $135

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Beats Studio3 Noise Cancelling W1 Headphones for $174.95 shipped. Normally fetching upwards of $299, today’s offer comes within $5 of the all-time low last set over Black Friday and is the second-best price yet. If you’ve been hoping to score a pair of over-ear Apple headphones but don’t want to shell out the big bucks for AirPods Max, Beats Studio3 deliver a compelling feature set for less. Alongside up to 12 hours of playback and active noise cancellation, you’re also looking at the inclusion of Apple’s W1 chip for fast wireless pairing. Head below for more.

Continuing with the over-ear Beats discounts, Amazon is offering up the Solo3 for $134.95. Down from the $170 going rate we’ve been tracking as of late, today’s offer is the best since December. Sure Beats Solo3 aren’t the latest headphones backed by Apple’s W1 chip or other in-house features, but for the price these are certainly worth a closer look. Alongside quick pairing, you’ll also benefit from 40-hour battery life that’s backed by a Fast Fuel feature for turning 5-minutes on the charger into 3-hours of listening.

Though speaking of Apple’s in-house headphones, we’re tracking some near-holiday pricing on its true wireless earbuds. Right now, AirPods Pro with the refreshed MagSafe case are $69 off alongside the chance to score the AirPods 2 at $100.

More on the Beats Studio3 Headphones:

Enjoy immersive listening with these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. The Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature filters ambient sounds to reduce distractions, and Fast Fuel technology delivers up to three hours of play with just 10 minutes of charging. The Apple W1 chip in these Beats Studio3 wireless headphones offers one-press pairing to iOS devices.

