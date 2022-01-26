Gorilla Grip’s popular can opener now starts from $7.50 Prime shipped (At least 34% off)

The official Gorilla Grip Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months from thousands) via Amazon is offering its Handheld Can Opener from $7.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11.50, we have seen it sell for as much as $15 in the last few months. Today’s deal is the lowest we have tracked in over a year with at least 34% in savings. “Not your grandma’s can opener,” Gorilla Grip says its “sturdy and strong” solution seamlessly opens cans with a smooth continuous cut via its stainless steel blades and oversize ergonomic handle. The locking mechanism holds the blades in place while cutting with a simple “turn knob that allows you to easily open the can with little effort.” It also carries a nice bottle opener on the other side as well. More details below.

Today’s lead deal is well under the $11 price Amazon charges for its solution, and while you will find similar options from other smaller brands for slightly less, most of them aren’t nearly as robust looking. The Gorilla Grip is also among the most popular options in its price range, that just happened to drop even lower.

Speaking of kitchen accessories and the like, this morning saw Amazon’s Brita-ready water pitcher filter replacements drop down 25% from the going rate. This makes for an affordable way to replenish your stock of Brita filters and you won’t want to get stuck paying full price for those. Head over to our home goods guide for more.

More on the Gorilla Grip Can Opener:

Strong and Powerful: finally, a more powerful can opener; sharp and durable 100 percent stainless steel cutting wheel will easily puncture all types of cans

Smooth Edging: easily latches to the lip of your cans and locks securely in place to help provide a clean, smooth continuous cut; no more jagged edges

Comfortable Grip: 2 ergonomic handles for a more comfortable experience; handles are made from soft silicone to provide you with a cushioned grip; plus, they are extra large to absorb more pressure and tension so you can open the can with ease

