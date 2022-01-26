Samsung’s stylish 2021 Frame 4K AirPlay 2 TVs now up to $502 off at Amazon

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s 2021 lineup Frame 4K Smart TVs headlined by the 65-inch model at $1,497.99 shipped. Down from $1,800, you’re looking at a match of the all-time low last set on Black Friday and the best price since at $302 off. As the latest iteration of Samsung’s unique 4K TV currently shipping, these Frame models arrive with all of the expected design cues that let it live up to its name. Gone are the black plastic bezels you’ll find on other TVs and in place is a wood-wrapped form that gives off the appearance of a picture frame. A built-in art gallery mode helps sell that aesthetic, and pairs with inclusions of AirPlay 2, four HDMI inputs, and ample smart streaming service integration. Dive into our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to opt for a more typical home theater upgrade, we’re still tracking a series of discounts on Sony’s X90J BRAVIA AirPlay 2 4K Smart Google TVs. Delivering notable specs like HDMI 2.1 alongside upwards of $502 in savings, these are worth checking into if the stylized design that blends into your home decor isn’t doing it for you.

Though Samsung also just refreshed nearly its entire collection of HDTVs to start the year. Back at CES 2022, the brand showcased its upcoming wave of home theater devices including mini-LED TVs with 144Hz refresh rates, the latest Frame models, and more. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Samsung Frame 4K TV 2021 features:

The Frame transforms into a beautiful work of art when you’re not watching TV. Activate the built-in motion sensor so whenever you walk into the room, your TV displays one of your favorite selections. Elevate your space to make The Frame your own by enhancing it with different frame styles and color options. A billion stay-true shades of breathtaking color.

