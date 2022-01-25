Sony’s X90J BRAVIA AirPlay 2 4K Smart Google TVs with HDMI 2.1 now up to $502 off

Walmart is now offering the Sony 75-inch X90J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV for $1,598 shipped. Also matched via Amazon third-parties or for $1 more at Best Buy. Originally $3,000 when it launched last year, it is more regularly $2,100 these days and now an additional $502 off the going rate. The 65-inch versions is now at $1,198 shipped, marked down from the regular $1,500. This is a Google TV with direct access to thousands of apps and streaming services alongside 4K upscaling as well as 120FPS and HDMI 2.1 for gaming and fast action sports like the upcoming Super Bowl. You’ll find Alexa and Google Assistant support with four HDMI ports, a pair of USB jacks, Bluetooth, Apple’s AirPlay 2, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds of Walmart customers. More details below.

Just be sure to swing by our ongoing 4K TV deal roundup for even more including everything from affordable models in Amazon’s lineup to ULED TVs with hundreds of dollars in savings. Not to mention these higher-end panels at up to $1,500 off the going rates.

If you’re looking to upgrade your sound system ahead of the Super Bowl this year, LG’s compact Eclair sound bar is still seeing some notable price drops over at Amazon. This new low brings Dolby Atmos and a 3.1.2-channel setup to your entertainment center alongside everything else you’ll find in our home theater and 4K TV deal hubs.

More on the Sony 75-inch X90J BRAVIA 4K Google TV:

Everything you watch becomes more detailed and immersive with true-to-life 4K HDR, powered by the all-new Cognitive Processor XR . Feel the intensity of the sun and experience all the stars of the night sky with Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster. Revolutionary TV processing technology that understands how humans see and hear delivering intense contrast and natural colors. Thousands of individual on-screen elements are processed and remastered in the blink of an eye, bringing astounding realism to your content

